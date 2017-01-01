First Trust Advisors LP Has $1,089,000 Stake in HealthSouth Corporation (HLS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) by 84.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HealthSouth Corporation were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HealthSouth Corporation by 7,088.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in HealthSouth Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthSouth Corporation by 1,243.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in HealthSouth Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $22,389,000. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in HealthSouth Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 590,155 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. HealthSouth Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.89.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. HealthSouth Corporation had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $926.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. HealthSouth Corporation’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $1,089,000 Stake in HealthSouth Corporation (HLS)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-1089000-stake-in-healthsouth-corporation-hls/1137572.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on HealthSouth Corporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthSouth Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp acquired 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $252,453.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,492.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Tarr acquired 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,316.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 238,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,988.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

HealthSouth Corporation Company Profile

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in over 30 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company’s segments include inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthSouth Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthSouth Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.