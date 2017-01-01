First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of FBL Financial Group worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 264.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.15. 26,981 shares of the company traded hands. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other FBL Financial Group news, Director Paul E. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $239,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,934.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc sells individual life insurance and annuity products under the brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services, which is represented by the distribution channel of its subsidiary, Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company (Farm Bureau Life). The Company’s segments are Annuity Segment, which sells a variety of traditional annuity products; Life Insurance Segment, which sells a variety of traditional and universal life insurance products, and Corporate and Other segment, which provides various support operations, corporate capital and other product lines.

