First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Potomac Realty Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Potomac Realty Trust by 18.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Potomac Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Potomac Realty Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Potomac Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Potomac Realty Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) traded up 1.95% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 180,901 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. First Potomac Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The stock’s market cap is $639.70 million.

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. First Potomac Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The firm earned $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Potomac Realty Trust will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FPO shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised First Potomac Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Potomac Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

About First Potomac Realty Trust

First Potomac Realty Trust is engaged in the ownership, management, development and redevelopment of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, DC region. The Company’s segments include Washington, DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. It conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, the Company’s operating partnership (the Operating Partnership).

