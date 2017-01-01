First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 118.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,726,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 771.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $774.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.24. The stock has a market cap of $531.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $663.06 and a 12 month high of $816.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/first-manhattan-co-boosts-stake-in-alphabet-inc-goog/1137355.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $829.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nomura reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $970.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $938.54.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.10, for a total value of $33,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 66,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.27, for a total value of $52,882,551.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.