Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 75 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,481,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,291,000 after buying an additional 1,323,724 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG by 76.6% in the second quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,620,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,232,000 after buying an additional 1,136,338 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG by 31.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,825,000 after buying an additional 662,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG by 65.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,208,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,704,000 after buying an additional 478,679 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG during the second quarter worth about $37,505,000. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) traded up 0.55% during trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. 3,679,105 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $86.26.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post $4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Novartis AG from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Novartis AG Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company. The Company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals, including eye care products. Its portfolio includes medicines, eye care and generic pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Alcon and Sandoz.

