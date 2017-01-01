Essendant Inc. (ESND) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ:ESND) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essendant were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essendant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Essendant by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,049,000 after buying an additional 127,345 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Essendant by 11.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Essendant by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Essendant by 5.7% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 448,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ:ESND) traded down 1.92% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. 239,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The stock’s market cap is $772.63 million. Essendant Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Essendant had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Essendant’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essendant Inc. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essendant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Essendant in a report on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, SVP Eric A. Blanchard sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $78,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $819,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric A. Blanchard sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $156,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,947.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc (Essendant), formerly United Stationers Inc, is a wholesale distributor of workplace items. The Company stocks an assortment of over 180,000 products in categories, including janitorial and breakroom supplies, technology products, traditional office products, industrial supplies, office furniture, and automotive aftermarket tools and equipment.

