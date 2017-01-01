EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Receives $77.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Wedbush began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) opened at 64.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc (EPAM) is a provider of software engineering solutions and information technology services. The Company’s service offerings include Software Product Development Services, Custom Application Development Services, Application Testing Services, Enterprise Application Platforms, Application Maintenance and Support, and Infrastructure Management Services.

