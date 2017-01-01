Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Short Interest Up 85.9% in December

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,623,091 shares, a growth of 85.9% from the November 30th total of 6,789,925 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,856,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Dundee Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.24.

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) opened at 3.22 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company’s market cap is $2.30 billion.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Eldorado Gold Corporation had a negative net margin of 264.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $156 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post $0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Corporation by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) owns and operates mines around the world, primarily gold mines but also a silver-lead-zinc mine. The Company’s activities involve all facets of the mining industry, including exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production and reclamation. Its business is focused in Brazil, China, Greece, Turkey and Romania.

