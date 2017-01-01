Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $3,800,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 100,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded down 1.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $146.21. 3,193,143 shares of the stock traded hands. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.64 and a 12 month high of $176.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average is $158.96. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. RBC Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.77 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

