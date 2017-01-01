DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,139,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after buying an additional 99,427 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 2,304,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 215,486 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation during the second quarter worth $6,600,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) traded down 1.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 126,202 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The stock’s market cap is $255.95 billion. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.35 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/diam-co-ltd-boosts-stake-in-great-lakes-dredge-dock-corporation-gldd/1137581.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

In other news, Director Robert B. Uhler bought 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,455.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at $187,701.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is a provider of dredging services. The Company provides dredging services in the East, West and Gulf Coasts of the United States and around the world. It operates in two segments: Dredging Operations, which involves enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock, and Environmental & Remediation Operations, which provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.