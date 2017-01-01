Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Position Lowered by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,438,000 after buying an additional 822,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after buying an additional 485,222 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation during the second quarter valued at $25,350,000. Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 1,494.4% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 163,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 153,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 80.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 332,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after buying an additional 148,013 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) opened at 55.39 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna downgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

About Deckers Outdoor Corporation

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

