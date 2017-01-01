D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB) Receives $132.46 Average PT from Brokerages

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) opened at 132.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average of $127.04. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a 12-month low of $106.82 and a 12-month high of $133.89.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $17,581,160.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,771,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,999,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 47.8% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 87.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 1.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 31.6% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 207.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D/B/A Chubb Limited New

Chubb Limited (Chubb), formerly ACE Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products to insureds across the world. The Company’s segments include North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

