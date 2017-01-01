David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Intel Corporation (INTC)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. maintained its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock at the end of the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation during the third quarter worth $415,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 78,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 98.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded down 1.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,467,984 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $16105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Intel Corporation’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Vetr downgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.13 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.74.

In other Intel Corporation news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 24,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $861,939.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 399,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,137,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 67,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $2,545,726.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

