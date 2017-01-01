Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) traded down 0.72% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 8,209 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $88.99 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (Cumberland) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of branded prescription products. The Company operates through specialty pharmaceutical products segment. The Company’s product portfolio includes Acetadote (acetylcysteine) Injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) Injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for Oral Solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak, (omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H.

