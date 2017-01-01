Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,983,664 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 9,180,803 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,068,228 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) opened at 9.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. Credit Suisse AG – VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $339.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/credit-suisse-ag-velocityshares-daily-2x-vix-short-term-etn-tvix-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest/1137281.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AG - VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AG - VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.