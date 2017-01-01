Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Covanta Holding Corporation worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Covanta Holding Corporation during the second quarter valued at $1,877,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Covanta Holding Corporation by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Covanta Holding Corporation by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Covanta Holding Corporation during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Covanta Holding Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) traded up 1.30% on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,097 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Covanta Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Covanta Holding Corporation had a net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $421 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corporation will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Covanta Holding Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.34%.

CVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Covanta Holding Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Covanta Holding Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $286,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,394.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $979,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. It operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

