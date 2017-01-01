Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $175.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and issued a $152.50 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.63% during trading on Friday, hitting $160.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,312 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70326.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.85. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $138.57 and a one year high of $169.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $604,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 20,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $2,997,388.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,467,626.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 126.0% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

