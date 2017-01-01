Conning Inc. Has $593,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Ventas by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 92.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Ventas by 13.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ventas by 3.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) traded up 1.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.52. 1,741,973 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business earned $867.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 187.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and MOB operations. In its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company acquires and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

