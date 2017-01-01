Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale Corporation accounts for about 2.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,312 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.85. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.57 and a 12-month high of $169.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average is $157.08.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $152.50 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $158.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.72.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 20,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $2,997,388.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 768,136 shares in the company, valued at $114,467,626.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $604,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

