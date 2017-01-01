Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Increases Stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 542.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,241,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,020,000 after buying an additional 5,270,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 453.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,694,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,611,000 after buying an additional 4,665,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,594,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,267,000 after buying an additional 1,679,189 shares during the period. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,552,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,468,000 after buying an additional 663,654 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,341,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 546,376 shares during the period.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) traded up 1.34% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,370 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company earned $263.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNH. Jefferies Group lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. FBR & Co began coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, which includes the remainder of its operations, including certain properties that offer fitness, wellness and spa services to members.

