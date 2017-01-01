Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Has $2,825,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) traded down 0.29% on Friday, hitting $65.31. 4,497,239 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 212.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $67.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. American International Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post $3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 290.92%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is an insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, mortgage insurance and other financial services to customers in over 100 countries and jurisdictions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Insurance and Consumer Insurance, as well as a Corporate and Other category.

