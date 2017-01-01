Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943,549 shares. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm earned $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $32.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 121,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $5,102,809.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385,473 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,139.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 44,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $1,512,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company is a global financial services firm that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, advises, and originates, trades, manages and distributes capital for, governments, institutions and individuals. Its segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

