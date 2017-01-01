Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Shares Sold by Independence Trust CO

Independence Trust CO cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive Company makes up approximately 4.4% of Independence Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Independence Trust CO’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,451,000 after buying an additional 1,103,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,149,000 after buying an additional 373,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,570,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,145,000 after buying an additional 256,189 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,194,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,955,000 after buying an additional 240,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,059,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,956,000 after buying an additional 138,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) traded down 0.68% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491,842 shares. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 6,924.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Shares Sold by Independence Trust CO” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/colgate-palmolive-company-cl-shares-sold-by-independence-trust-co/1137499.html.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation raised Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.86 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

In other Colgate-Palmolive Company news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,577.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $472,268.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.