Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A maintained its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 444.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,849,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,819,000 after buying an additional 6,408,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,897,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,764,000 after buying an additional 5,478,675 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,278,000. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 40.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,411,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,938,000 after buying an additional 3,891,114 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 128.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,114,000 after buying an additional 3,470,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,470,194 shares. Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $178.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/coca-cola-company-the-ko-position-maintained-by-trust-department-mb-financial-bank-n-a/1137619.html.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $44.00 price objective on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,528,544.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,750.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Company (The)

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.