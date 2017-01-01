Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Position Held by Bridges Investment Counsel Inc.

Bridges Investment Counsel Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,127 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Bridges Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 2.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.6% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,470,194 shares. Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $178.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price objective on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,528,544.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

