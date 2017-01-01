Clifton Bancorp Inc. (CSBK) Stake Held by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. maintained its position in shares of Clifton Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Clifton Bancorp worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSBK. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clifton Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $940,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clifton Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clifton Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clifton Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clifton Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clifton Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBK) traded down 0.41% on Friday, reaching $16.92. 32,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. Clifton Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $375.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Clifton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of Clifton Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Clifton Bancorp

Clifton Bancorp Inc, formerly Clifton Savings Bancorp, Inc, is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Clifton Savings Bank (Clifton Savings). Clifton Savings is a federally chartered savings bank. Clifton Savings operate as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in the market area.

