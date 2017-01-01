Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Maintained by Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC continued to hold its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 20,190,029 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $21903.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

In other news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

