Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Raised by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,017 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 101.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 25.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded down 0.79% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,190,029 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.45 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $34.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

In other news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

