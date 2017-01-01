CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $298,000 Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,804,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,079,000 after buying an additional 485,079 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 249.0% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 510,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 359.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 181,759 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 815.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the period. Finally, Tyrian Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,332,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 262,336 shares. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business earned $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 1,424.27%. Analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCP Applied Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through three segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals (SCC), Specialty Building Materials (SBM) and Darex Packaging Technologies (Darex).

