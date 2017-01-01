China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded China Life Insurance Company Limited from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance Company Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut China Life Insurance Company Limited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded China Life Insurance Company Limited from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited by 5.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited by 52.7% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited during the second quarter worth about $7,325,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited by 35.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited by 51.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) opened at 12.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

About China Life Insurance Company Limited

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through four segments: life insurance, health insurance, accident insurance and other.

