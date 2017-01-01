Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $334,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCM Investments TX acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 276.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 81.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.63% on Friday, reaching $160.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,312 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average of $157.08. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52 week low of $138.57 and a 52 week high of $169.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $334,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/chemung-canal-trust-co-has-334000-stake-in-costco-wholesale-corporation-cost/1137643.html.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.72.

In related news, insider David S. Petterson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $112,791.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,806.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $277,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.