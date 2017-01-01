Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 48.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 351,524 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.09. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post $4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $93.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $326,645.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,862.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Richard Reese sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $326,490.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,749.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a full service, early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), which consists of Research Models and Research Model Services; Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), which offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it includes both in vivo and in vitro studies, and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing), which includes Microbial Solutions, Biologics Testing Solutions and Avian Vaccine Services.

