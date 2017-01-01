Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Changyou.com Limited were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Changyou.com Limited by 11.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Changyou.com Limited during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Changyou.com Limited by 100.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Changyou.com Limited during the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Changyou.com Limited during the second quarter valued at about $697,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) traded down 2.79% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,987 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. Changyou.com Limited has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $136 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.04 million. Changyou.com Limited had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Changyou.com Limited will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYOU shares. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Changyou.com Limited in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.70 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Changyou.com Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.com Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

About Changyou.com Limited

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists of PC games, mobile games and Web games, and the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services on the 17173.com Website, and a relatively small amount of Internet value-added services (IVAS).

