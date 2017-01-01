CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,547 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8,313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,393,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 462.1% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 73,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 60,807 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded down 0.79% during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 4,806,309 shares of the stock traded hands. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company’s market cap is $62.12 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post ($2.80) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,547 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/central-trust-co-sells-4547-shares-of-conocophillips-cop/1137451.html.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Howard Weil raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “focus list” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen and Company raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.03.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (ConocoPhillips) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through six operating segments, which are primarily defined by geographic region: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.