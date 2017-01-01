CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ranger International Management LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% in the second quarter. Ranger International Management LP now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,998.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. 1,757,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Bank of America Corporation set a $57.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company’s business segments include diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulins, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), other protein-related products (such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles), oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

