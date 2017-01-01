CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 792.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. 737,985 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $93.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.95.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Company’s Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services to patients, physicians, health plans, hospitals, accountable care organizations (ACOs), integrated delivery networks (IDNs), other commercial laboratories, employers and others.

