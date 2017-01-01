CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $175,000 in Amsurg Corp. (AMSG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amsurg Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Amsurg Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,647,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amsurg Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $36,148,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 55.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 640,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after buying an additional 228,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 40.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 711,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after buying an additional 204,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,905,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,778,000 after buying an additional 150,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Amsurg Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSG) remained flat at $67.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. Amsurg Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $84.71.

Amsurg Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amsurg Corp. had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company earned $822.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amsurg Corp. will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/central-trust-co-invests-175000-in-amsurg-corp-amsg/1137719.html.

AMSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amsurg Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Amsurg Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Amsurg Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amsurg Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Amsurg Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amsurg Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

About Amsurg Corp.

AmSurg Corp. is a surgical center and physician services company. The Company is an owner and operator of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in the United States. The Company is also a provider of outsourced physician services in the areas of anesthesiology, children’s services, emergency medicine and radiology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amsurg Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Amsurg Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amsurg Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.