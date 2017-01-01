CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $188,000 Position in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 23.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 28.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 3.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 2.5% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) traded up 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 153,458 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.81. Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.18.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.05.

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

