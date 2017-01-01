CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $162,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 187.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,793,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,864,000 after buying an additional 2,473,800 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,410.4% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 680,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 635,009 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 4,715,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,073,000 after buying an additional 529,910 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $29,028,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $24,053,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. 1,759,059 shares of the stock were exchanged. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.92 million. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, Director John C. Hodgson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $483,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,803.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eileen Wynne sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $205,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,556.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. The Company’s operating segments include United States, Rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China and Rest of Asia.

