Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Stake Held by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado continued to hold its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Planning Corp increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 55,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 138,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LLC now owns 1,264,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 274,851 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded down 0.56% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,431 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $358.42 million. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.46% and a negative net margin of 1,923.41%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Celldex Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug Rintega (also referred to as rindopepimut and CDX-110) is a therapeutic vaccine, which is meant for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.

