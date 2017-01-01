Carnival Corporation (CCL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,094 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Corporation were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation by 235.5% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,355,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,796,000 after buying an additional 2,355,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation during the second quarter worth about $101,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation by 85.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,075,000 after buying an additional 1,085,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation by 21.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,199,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,608,000 after buying an additional 750,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation during the third quarter worth about $35,468,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) traded up 0.13% during trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,807 shares. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.66. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business earned $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Carnival Corporation had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post $3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Carnival Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carnival Corporation (CCL) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/carnival-corporation-ccl-shares-sold-by-ibm-retirement-fund/1137508.html.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation set a $53.40 target price on shares of Carnival Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carnival Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Carnival Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 91,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $4,284,912.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $198,195.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation Company Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company and provides vacations to cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company aggregates its approximately nine global, regional and national cruise brands into North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA) segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.