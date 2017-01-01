Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 4.2% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 12.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.47% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. 13,617,776 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $308.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.53. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $87.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company earned $25.50 billion during the quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. raised their price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.76 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.62.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, insider Mark O’donovan sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $278,616.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $414,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $947,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,238.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

