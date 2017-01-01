Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 60,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $135,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.24. 2,424,834 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. Capital One Financial Corporation had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/capital-one-financial-corporation-cof-position-decreased-by-acadian-asset-management-llc/1137597.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other Capital One Financial Corporation news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $2,129,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 873,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $67,772,853.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,809,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,122,212.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.