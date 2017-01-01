Calpine Corporation (CPN) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) by 547.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Calpine Corporation were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Calpine Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Calpine Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 65,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Burnham Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Calpine Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Burnham Asset Management Corp NY now owns 47,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calpine Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Calpine Corporation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) traded down 1.80% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,689 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Calpine Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Calpine Corporation had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calpine Corporation will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Calpine Corporation (CPN) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/01/calpine-corporation-cpn-stake-increased-by-bank-of-montreal-can/1137464.html.

Several brokerages have commented on CPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calpine Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Calpine Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Calpine Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 50,000 shares of Calpine Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,104.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Calpine Corporation

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Calpine Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calpine Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.