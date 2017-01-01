California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,600 Shares of Tesoro Corporation (TSO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tesoro Corporation were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Tesoro Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tesoro Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tesoro Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Tesoro Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Tesoro Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) opened at 87.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. Tesoro Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $109.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Tesoro Corporation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm earned $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesoro Corporation will post $5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Tesoro Corporation’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

TSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tesoro Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tesoro Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Tesoro Corporation from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Tesoro Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesoro Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.36.

About Tesoro Corporation

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company. The Company operates through three business segments: Refining operating segment (Refining), which owns and operates refineries, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels; TLLP, a publicly traded limited partnership, which includes certain crude oil and natural gas gathering assets, natural gas processing and crude oil and refined products terminaling, and transportation and storage assets, and marketing segment (Marketing), which sells transportation fuels.

