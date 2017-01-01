California Public Employees Retirement System Maintains Position in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR)

California Public Employees Retirement System continued to hold its stake in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 311,922 shares. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp.’s payout ratio is -599.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is the United States-based closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital. The Company invests in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments.

