California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $24,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 214,004 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Genworth Financial by 109.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 192,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Genworth Financial by 96.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,560,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 765,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) opened at 3.81 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.90 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genworth Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genworth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

