Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) opened at 61.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $71.48.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm earned $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 21.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.4% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc (Calavo) is a provider of fresh food. The Company is engaged in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados and other perishable foods. It also delivers an array of fresh and prepared food products to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants.

