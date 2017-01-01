Brokerages Set The ExOne Company (XONE) Price Target at $13.25

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The ExOne Company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of The ExOne Company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) opened at 9.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. The firm’s market cap is $150.48 million. The ExOne Company has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business earned $13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. The ExOne Company had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post ($0.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ExOne Company news, Director John Irvin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,193. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in The ExOne Company during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne Company during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The ExOne Company during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The ExOne Company during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The ExOne Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Company Profile

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

