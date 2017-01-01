Brokerages Set Intel Corporation (INTC) Price Target at $39.71

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifty-two analysts that are covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intel Corporation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BlueFin Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $36.00 price objective on Intel Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 67,508 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $2,545,726.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,281.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of Intel Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $403,227.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,088.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 52.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 36.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

